Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 106815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

