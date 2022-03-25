American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

APEI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The firm has a market cap of $439.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

