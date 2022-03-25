Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.79. 1,424,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
