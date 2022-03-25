Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,615. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.12.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

