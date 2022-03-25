Aminex (LON:AEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.18

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 18336355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £39.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Aminex alerts:

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.