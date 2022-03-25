Aminex (LON:AEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.18

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 18336355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £39.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)
