Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

