Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. 301,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

