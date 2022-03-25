Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.10. Netflix posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $510,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $375.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.79. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.