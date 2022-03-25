Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. NOW posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 497,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.82. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $9,041,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after buying an additional 369,223 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NOW by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

