Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.16 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $49.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $57.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.89. 2,411,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. American Express has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

