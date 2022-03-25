Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to announce $1.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 30,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.60. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

