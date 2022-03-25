Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.78. Dover posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a 52-week low of $134.08 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

