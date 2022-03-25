Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.02 billion and the lowest is $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.66. 1,645,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.53 and a 200 day moving average of $369.07. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

