Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

OMGA opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a current ratio of 19.13. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 32,134.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

