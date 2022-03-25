Analysts Offer Predictions for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the transportation company will earn ($6.40) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.