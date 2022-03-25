Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) PT at C$8.67

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.80.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.34. 107,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,818. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.70.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.