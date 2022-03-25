Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $71.75

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,456. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,398 shares of company stock worth $20,518,235. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

