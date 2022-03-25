Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $202.60

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

