Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $13.92

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 15,160,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076,809. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

