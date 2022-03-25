Analysts Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT at $20.80

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. cut their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $3,864,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

