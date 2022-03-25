Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $3,001,800.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.78 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

