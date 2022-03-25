Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. cut their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Anaplan stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

