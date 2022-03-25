Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.69).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

AAL traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,941 ($51.88). 2,138,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,604.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,136.69. The stock has a market cap of £52.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

