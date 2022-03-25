AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.05. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 7,139 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 215,171 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 20,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 535,717 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

