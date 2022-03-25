Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anritsu stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

