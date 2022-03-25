Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Anterix posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.88. 2,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. Anterix has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

