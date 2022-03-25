Aparna Bawa Sells 3,449 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,316. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $200.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

