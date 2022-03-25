Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.