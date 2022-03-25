Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.97. Aperam has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

