Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

