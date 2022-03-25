Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

