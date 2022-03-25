Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Aptinyx (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.