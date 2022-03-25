Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.