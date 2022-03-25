Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of APTO opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

