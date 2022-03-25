Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Plans Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

ACKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

