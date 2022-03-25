Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $37.36 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACLX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

ACLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

