Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 94,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

