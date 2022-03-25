Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.