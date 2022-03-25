argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 233,832 shares.The stock last traded at $310.37 and had previously closed at $317.21.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.20 and a 200 day moving average of $299.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $7,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

