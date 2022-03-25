Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

