Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.