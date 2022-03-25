Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $442.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $446,834. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

