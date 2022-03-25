ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 90.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 855,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. 236,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,375. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

