ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $367.91. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $265.86 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.25.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.