ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. 151,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,774. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.