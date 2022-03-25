ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

