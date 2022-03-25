Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $3.86 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
JNJ traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $176.54. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $464.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.32.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
