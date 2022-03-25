Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.61

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 1901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

