AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £115 ($151.40) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($138.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,836 ($129.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,859 ($129.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,612.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,912.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,732.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

