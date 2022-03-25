Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.64.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.