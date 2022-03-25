Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 254,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 61,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

