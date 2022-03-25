ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.79 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,312,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 385,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

